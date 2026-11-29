JERUSALEM: Hamas condemned on Sunday the leader of a key Arab-Israeli party after he implicitly recognized the Islamist Palestinian movement as a “terrorist organization,” which could pave the way for him to join a coalition to unseat caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The group “rejects and condemns the statements made by Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List, in which he described Hamas and the Palestinian resistance factions as ‘terrorist movements’,” it said in a statement, saying it helped Israel “criminalize our people’s struggle.”