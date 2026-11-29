RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday evening that it carried out military strikes in response to attempts by Iran-backed Houthi militants to target civilians and civilian sites.

The Coalition destroyed 19 targets used to launch ballistic missiles and drones, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.

Al-Maliki added that five targets linked to the Houthis' operational capabilities and vital resources were hit at Ras Isa port.

Later Sunday, the Coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed militia in the Western Region. It said air defenses also intercepted and destroyed three Houthi cruise missiles in the same region.