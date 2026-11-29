LONDON: Three road accidents in Syria on Sunday killed two people and injured dozens more in Damascus, the Tartus countryside and on the Damascus–Homs highway, state media and the Civil Defense said.

The deadliest crash happened earlier in the day in the Tartus countryside. A shared minibus collided with a truck at Meaar Shaker Bridge, killing two people and injuring 14, a Syria TV correspondent reported.

The injured were taken to the National Hospital in Tartus for treatment, the correspondent said.

The largest number of injuries came from a separate crash on the Damascus–Homs international highway near Douma on Sunday morning, when a tourist bus carrying Jordanian citizens overturned and injured 29 people.

Civil Defense teams, which operate under the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, responded to the scene. The agency said the bus skidded in the rain and hit a car before overturning into the opposite lane.

In the capital, meanwhile, a pedestrian bridge over the southern ring road collapsed after a vehicle taller than the posted height limit struck it. Several people were injured and the collapse caused material damage, a Syria TV reporter said.

No information was available on how many people were hurt or how badly.