BANGKOK: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday that the IMF intends to support Iraq “very firmly” with a requested loan program, while ‌there were “intense” ‌discussions on support ‌for Lebanon reflecting significant progress toward a loan program. “We will get to Iraq both money and policy support. In the case ‌of ‌Lebanon, we are ‌in very intense ‌discussions with the Lebanese authorities,” Georgieva told a closing news conference at ‌IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok.

“We have made significant progress toward the program. We have still a bit more work to do together, and I’m confident we will be successful.”