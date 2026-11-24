RIYADH: On a difficult night in Riyadh against a stubborn Al-Sadd, Al-Nassr were separated from their Qatari opponents by a stunning bicycle kick from Joao Felix on Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 987th career goal to break the deadlock, but it was the younger of the Portuguese front two that shone brightest on Tuesday evening, as Al-Nassr claimed a 2-1 victory.

Al-Sadd, led by 2019 AFC Champions League-winning coach Razvan Lucescu, had failed to win any of their first four games prior to this Al-Nassr encounter, but that did not stop them threatening the hosts on multiple occasions, even after going down to 10 men before halftime.

A compact 4-4-2 with Akram Afif leading the line alongside Mohammed Al-Manai forced Al-Nassr to find different avenues toward goal, and ultimately, it took a stroke of brilliance from Joao Felix to best Al-Sadd and push Al-Nassr closer to top spot.

Al-Nassr have now recovered from their opening 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain with three consecutive wins, but still have a game in hand, as their Matchday 3 encounter against Al-Wasl was postponed until Dec. 27 due to logistical difficulties. Those nine points place them fifth, with a chance to leapfrog Esteghlal, Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah into second place should they beat Al-Wasl.

On Tuesday, the hosts took the lead against Al-Sadd in the 13th minute when Ronaldo was clipped inside the box by midfielder Mohamed Camara. Just four days earlier, his penalty against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League struck the post, and this time, he made no mistake, blasting the ball past Meshaal Barsham to put Al-Nassr ahead.

Al-Sadd responded in the 22nd minute with a moment of brilliance from Akram Afif, who received a short corner and drove toward the edge of the box. There, instead of delivering a cross to the far post, he feinted inside and released Mohammed Waad, who broke clear of the Al-Nassr defense and finished under Bento for the equalizer.

What could have been a memorable night for Waad ended sourly less than half an hour later, on the stoke of half time. Waad was caught on camera spitting at Nawaf Boushal, and referee Adham Makhadmeh reviewed the footage and sent him off for unsporting behavior.

Despite the man advantage, Al-Nassr struggled to assert total dominance over Al-Sadd, who also had their fair share of threats. In the 52nd minute, however, Joao Felix topped Afif's moment of brilliance with one of his own.

With Al-Nassr on the attack, Al-Sadd midfielder Mostafa Mashaal headed Abdullah Al-Hamddan's attempted cutback away from their box, only for Angelo to nod it back towards Felix — who had his back to goal on the edge of the box. Without hesitation, Felix rose to meet the ball and delivered a pinpoint bicycle kick that rattled the back of the net, leaving Barsham with no chance and sending the home crowd wild.

From there, both sides traded blows, but neither could find another goal, as Felix's worldie secured a valuable three points for his side and a 2-1 victory to close out Matchday 5 in the West League stage. As things stand, Al-Nassr look primed to book a spot in the knockout stage, while Al-Sadd languish in 14th place, with just two points from five games.