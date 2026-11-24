LONDON: Arab states and the Muslim World League condemned the Tuesday Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district that injured 11 civilians, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The strike hit the tower housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in the King Abdullah Financial District, the second time the skyscraper had been struck in less than a week.

Saudi Civil Defense said those injured included two Saudis, four Egyptians, three Nepalis and two Indians.

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s secretary-general, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, called for international action to hold the Iran-backed group accountable.

He reaffirmed the bloc’s support for Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, territory, citizens and residents.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry described the strike as a “blatant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and international law.

It rejected attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and economic facilities, warning that such strikes threaten the Kingdom’s security and stability.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack, saying it violated Saudi sovereignty.

Its Foreign Ministry said it supported measures to safeguard the Kingdom’s security and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Lebanese President Nawaf Salam denounced the strike as a “terrorist attack” and a “serious threat to regional security and stability.”

The MWL secretary-general, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, said the attack violated religious values, international law and humanitarian norms.

In a statement on behalf of the league’s international bodies and councils, he expressed support for Saudi measures to deter attacks and protect citizens and residents.