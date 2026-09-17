DUBAI: Authorities in the UAE and Sweden have arrested seven people in a coordinated operation targeting an international criminal network accused of laundering about $7.5 million in illicit funds.

The alleged leader of the group, a Swedish national who had fled his country and was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, was arrested in the UAE, while Swedish authorities detained six other suspected members of the group, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the UAE Ministry of Interior.

Authorities said that the arrests followed an investigation involving intelligence sharing between the two countries, which led investigators to locate the suspected gang leader. The arrests in both countries were then carried out simultaneously.

Investigators believe the network handled about 70 million Swedish krona ($7.5 million) in criminal proceeds over 10 months, moving cash between criminal groups and using cryptocurrency to transfer funds.

Digital evidence and cryptocurrency transactions examined during the investigation revealed financial links to other criminal activity, including organized crime and contract killings, WAM said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against those detained.

Brig. Abdulaziz Al-Ahmad, director general of the Federal Criminal Police at the UAE Ministry of Interior, said that the operation reflected cooperation between the two countries in pursuing international criminal networks and tracing their financial flows.

“The UAE reaffirms its firm commitment to pursuing individuals wanted by justice and combating transnational organized crime,” he said.

Swedish Police Commissioner Anders Wiberg also noted the value of working in partnership with the UAE.

“The close and effective cooperation with the United Arab Emirates was a key factor in achieving the successful outcome of this case,” he said.