BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday continuing the war with the United States was not in his country’s interest, following a fresh military flare-up between the two countries.



“We continue to strive for a path of agreement and understanding, and we believe that continuing the war is neither in our interest, nor in the interest of the region,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan.



“We believe that the solution to the existing problems is dialogue and cooperation, and all capacities must be used to prevent the spread of insecurity and conflict,” he added, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency.



His remarks came after US forces attacked Iran’s Larak island, the first exchanges of fire in a month between Iran and the United States around the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



Tehran responded with strikes on bases in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates that it said were used by the US military.



The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, killing the Islamic republic’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei along with senior military officials.



Iran retaliated with attacks across the region as the conflict spread.



An April ceasefire ended the most intense fighting, but sporadic attacks, mainly around the Strait of Hormuz, have dimmed prospects for a final peace agreement.



Washington has also recently intensified economic pressure on Tehran with a campaign it calls the “economic asphyxiation” of Iran.