LONDON: The UK media regulator said on Friday that it has revoked the broadcast license of Arabic-language news channel Lualua TV over hate speech concerns.

Ofcom ruled, following an investigation, that the company was not fit to hold such a license.

“Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country and the bar for action against broadcasters is rightly set very high,” Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom’s director of broadcasting and media, said.

The decision followed an investigation into material streamed on the channel’s website, including a speech by Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement, which Ofcom said glorified terrorist attacks and contained unchallenged antisemitic hate speech.

Lualua TV, which primarily targets audiences in Bahrain, holds its UK broadcasting license through Shells for Media Productions Ltd.

The network is a member of the Islamic Radio and Television Union, which is under US sanctions over allegations it is controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ofcom launched an investigation in October after finding that the channel’s website was carrying a 45-minute speech by Al-Houthi.

The regulator said that the speech glorified the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad — all of which are proscribed in the UK — as well as unchallenged hate speech and abusive treatment of Jewish people.

Ofcom said that it also found several posts on a Lualua TV’s social media account that supported, promoted, glorified or sought to encourage support for the actions of proscribed terrorist organizations and their leaders.

The material went beyond legitimate reporting and analysis of events in the Middle East by supporting and promoting terrorist actions without sufficient editorial challenge or context, it said.

The decision to revoke the broadcast license was proportionate to its statutory responsibilities to protect public safety, prevent crime and safeguard the rights of others, it said.

The ruling means that Lualua will no longer be able to broadcast a TV service in the UK on satellite, cable or digital terrestrial television. Its online livestreams are unaffected.

Companies House records show that Shells for Media Productions was founded in 2011.

Earlier this month UK authorities closed down the London presence of Houthi broadcaster Al Masirah TV following an investigation by Abu Dhabi-based The National.

At the time of publication Lualua TV had not issued a response to the Ofcom ruling.