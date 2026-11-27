MUMBAI: Indian cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Mumbai Indians for the 2027 Indian Premier League season, the franchise said on Friday.

The announcement of Rohit’s return comes about two weeks after former skipper Hardik Pandya left Mumbai to join Punjab Kings for $1.9 million.

Rohit, who has been with the team since 2011, was Mumbai’s captain between 2013 and 2023, leading them to five titles.

He has continued to play in the IPL since retiring from Test cricket and T20 Internationals, racking up more than 7,000 runs and holding the record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in the league.

“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in,” Rohit said in a statement.

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead... The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game.”

Team co-owner Akash Ambani said he was “delighted” to have Rohit lead the team.