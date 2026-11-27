BRUSSELS: China’s mission to the European Union said on Friday it “deplores and firmly opposes” a resolution by the bloc’s parliament calling for the release of Macau pro-democracy activist Au Kam San.

Former lawmaker Au, 69, was convicted of subversion and other offenses, and sentenced this month to 12-and-a-half years in jail in the former Portuguese colony.

Adopting the resolution on Thursday, EU lawmakers condemned his “politically motivated conviction and harsh sentence, calling for his conviction to be overturned and for his immediate and unconditional release.”

A spokesperson for China’s mission in Brussels said on Friday the European Parliament had “disregarded facts” and “interfered” in Macau’s judicial affairs as well as China’s internal affairs.

“The Chinese side (strongly) deplores and firmly opposes this, and has lodged solemn representations with the EU side,” the statement added.

Au’s conviction was the first under Macau’s National Security Law, enacted in 2009 and since toughened, and followed a behind-closed-doors trial that finished in three days.

The EU said at the time that it “deplored” his conviction, noting that Au is a Portuguese and EU citizen.

The United States and the UN’s human rights office also criticized the outcome of the trial.

On Thursday, Macau authorities said Au was “a Chinese citizen born and raised,” adding that the EU’s demand to provide him with consular protection “is completely devoid of legal basis.”

Macau, a tiny casino hub adjacent to Hong Kong, reverted to Chinese rule in 1999, after nearly 450 years of Portuguese administration.