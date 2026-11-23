JERUSALEM: Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming the next Israeli government, said he saw no immediate reason for attacking Iran on Monday, contradicting caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who warned against downplaying “grave threats.”

The remarks from both politicians came hours before their parties were due to meet for the third time to discuss possible coalition-building, after lengthy negotiations the day before delivered no breakthrough.

Eisenkot has until December 6 — a deadline which can be extended by 14 days — to form a government to replace Netanyahu after the October election failed to deliver a clear majority for either bloc.

The former military chief’s wide-ranging camp faces divisions on whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, or the Arab-majority lists, or whether to form a national unity government with Netanyahu’s Likud.

Netanyahu has repeatedly pressed for a unity government, which he says is needed to guarantee Israel’s security.

During a press briefing at Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem on Monday, Eisenkot said the “Iranian threat is the most serious threat to the State of Israel.”

“But at this moment I do not see a direct and immediate threat to the State of Israel that would require action before a government is formed,” he added.

Netanyahu in turn played up the need for unity “in the face of the great threats surrounding us.”

“Anyone who belittles or downplays these immediate, serious and grave threats surrounding us does so for political reasons,” he said in televised remarks.

Delegations from Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party and Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud are due to meet on Monday evening for a third round of negotiations, spokespeople for Likud and Yashar told AFP earlier on Monday.

Representatives from each party met for four hours on Sunday and laid out their positions “on a range of substantive issues,” but with no sign of a breakthrough.