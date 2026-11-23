ADEN: Yemeni government forces said on Monday they carried out 647 strikes against Houthi targets. They also accused the Iran-backed militia of carrying out a ballistic missile attack that killed two people in the besieged southwestern province of Taiz.

The army operations, backed by the Popular Resistance and aircraft from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, hit Houthi positions, fortifications, weapon emplacements and reinforcements as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, a military spokesperson said.

The operations included 16 air raids, 545 artillery attacks, 36 drone strikes and 50 rocket-launcher barrages that killed or wounded 122 Houthi commanders and fighters, and destroyed or disabled 56 vehicles and other items of combat equipment, the spokesperson added.

In Taiz, a Houthi ballistic missile struck a house in the village of Kahlan, in Al-Aqrud area, killing two civilians and wounding seven, Yemeni forces said. A Houthi sniper shot and wounded a woman in the same area, the spokesperson added.

Government and allied forces also repelled Houthi attacks on Taiz city and its countryside, foiled infiltration attempts and shot down an explosive drone, while warplanes struck Houthi gatherings and vehicles on several fronts, the spokesperson said.

Fighting continued east of Taiz, in Marib province, where forces said they repelled infiltration attempts, forced Houthi fighters to flee and shot down a drone. Clashes also continued in Dhale, Lahj, Shabwa and Hajjah provinces, where forces reportedly inflicted casualties and equipment losses on the Houthis.

The government forces said the Houthis bear full responsibility for attacks on civilians and residential properties. They described the missile and sniper attacks as violations of international humanitarian law and said those responsible would be held to account, as they pledged to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.