ALKHOBAR: The reunion of Al-Hilal’s front three in the AFC Champions League Elite — following the completion of Crysencio Summerville’s three-match continental ban — ended on a sour note on Monday, as Neftchi Fergana fought back to hold Simone Inzaghi’s side to a 2-2 draw.

Summerville, who was suspended after a clash with Al-Gharafa’s staff on Matchday 1, returned to ACL Elite action and started alongside Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli up front — a change from Inzaghi’s usual second-string sides in the competition this season.

Al-Hilal’s quality was enough to give the Blues a 2-0 lead at halftime. Even with Neftchi threatening the visitors’ goal on more than one occasion, it was a mistake from Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev that broke the deadlock.

In the 21st minute, the left-back passed toward goalkeeper Botirali Ergashev across goal, only for Watkins to pounce, guide the ball past the keeper and into the open net.

A moment of improvisation from Watkins made it two seven minutes later. With his back to the defense, he toe-poked the ball into space with his back to goal for Martinelli running in behind him, and the Brazilian finished coolly.

Despite the 2-0 lead, bursts of Neftchi momentum suggested the night was far from over for Al-Hilal, although their opponents would only be rewarded in the second half.

Only five minutes after the break, Ikromjon Alibaev was released toward the byline in Al-Hilal’s area, and his low cross deflected off Yassine Bounou’s foot to Abror Ismoilov for an easy finish.

Neftchi thought they had equalized in the 57th minute, when Alisher Odilov headed in a free-kick at the far post. Unfortunately for those in attendance in Fergana, the celebrations died down when a VAR review ruled Odilov offside.

But, Neftchi kept fighting — and they ultimately found their equalizer in the 70th minute. Odilov cut inside into the area and unleashed a shot toward Bounou, whose parry again found its way into his own net, this time off defender Yusuf Akcicek.

Al-Hilal’s draw means they remain second with 10 points, although as it was the first match of the round, they await the results of the other games.

Alarm bells should not be ringing just yet for the title contenders, as a top-eight spot is not under direct threat with three games to go. However, it is a performance that will not leave Al-Hilal happy as they look to end a five-year continental title drought.