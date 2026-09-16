JERUSALEM: Israel and Morocco have agreed to open embassies in their respective countries following a meeting between their top diplomats and the US ambassador to the United Nations in New York, the Israeli foreign ministry said Wednesday.

At the meeting, the countries reaffirmed their commitment to a series of measures including “upgrading diplomatic relations between the two countries, elevating their respective diplomatic missions to the level of embassies, and the appointment of ambassadors,” a foreign ministry statement said.