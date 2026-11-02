GAZA CITY: Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed five people on Monday across the Gaza Strip, its civil defense agency reported, with the Israeli army saying it had targeted “several terrorists” in the devastated Palestinian territory.

Since a ceasefire went into effect a year ago, the violence in Gaza has slowed but never stopped, with Israel and Hamas routinely accusing each other of violations.

Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the civil defense, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas authority, said “five people were killed and several others injured” by Israeli attacks on Monday.

Three people were killed around Khan Yunis in the south, one by Israeli gunfire and two in drone strikes — one on a “tent sheltering displaced people,” and the other “targeting a group of people near a displacement camp,” Bassal said.

In the north, one person was killed in “an Israeli strike that targeted a civilian vehicle” in Gaza City.

The fifth person was killed by “shrapnel from a bomb dropped by drone” in the center of the territory, Bassal said.

Reached for comment, the Israeli military said it had “struck several terrorists” in those areas.

More than 1,550 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect, and more than 74,600 have been killed since the war began, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

The Israeli army has lost seven soldiers since the ceasefire, as well as one civilian contractor.