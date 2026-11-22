Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met Bulgarian Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev in Riyadh on Sunday.

The two ministers discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, technology innovation and digital skills development, as well as to support the growth of the digital economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting also covered developing innovative technology solutions, exchanging expertise in building digital capabilities, supporting technology entrepreneurship and expanding partnerships between companies in the two countries.