RIYADH: Tucked into Sikkah Boulevard, Aykr offers a relaxed dining experience that pairs a modern setting with a menu built around bold flavors and familiar ingredients with a twist.

The meal got off to a strong start with the tempura eggplant, which was crisp on the outside while remaining tender inside. Served with a miso ranch sauce, the dish had a satisfying combination of textures and flavors, with the creamy sauce adding another layer to the crispy eggplant.

The blooming onion was another enjoyable appetizer, arriving crunchy and well-seasoned, making it an easy choice for sharing.

The standout of the appetizers for me, however, was the chipotle corn. Combining fried and grilled corn, the dish is finished with a drizzle of chipotle sauce and sour cream and served with a lime wedge on the side.

The contrast between the smoky grilled notes, crispy fried corn, and creamy toppings made it particularly enjoyable. The lime is also worth using, especially for those who prefer a little extra tanginess, as its acidity cuts through the richness and brings the flavors together.

For the main course, I tried the shrimp tostada, which comes as a serving of two, making it a convenient option to share. While the tostadas are on the smaller side, they pack plenty of flavor. The shrimp is paired with mango and avocado salsa and a spicy peanut sauce, creating an interesting balance between sweet, creamy, and spicy elements.

The rigatoni was another solid choice, offering a comforting pasta option alongside the more adventurous dishes on the menu.

To accompany the meal, I went for the passionfruit mocktail. Refreshing and pleasantly fruity, it was a good match for the variety of flavors throughout the meal and made for an enjoyable drink to sip between dishes.

Beyond the food, Aykr’s setting adds to the experience. The atmosphere is calm, with soft lighting and a sleek, modern interior that gives the restaurant a polished yet comfortable feel. Its large glass windows allow plenty of natural light into the space, making it particularly inviting during the day.

Its location within Sikkah Boulevard is another advantage. After finishing a meal, diners can easily step outside and continue exploring the surrounding area, whether browsing the nearby shops or simply taking a walk.

Overall, Aykr is a good option for a relaxed meal in a stylish setting, particularly for those who enjoy sharing several dishes and exploring a mix of familiar flavors with a modern twist.

For more information, check out Aykr on Instagram @aykr.sa.