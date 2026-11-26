DUBAI: Israeli forces blew up a minefield and an abandoned military site in southern Syria on Thursday, Syrian media reported, in the latest Israeli activity near the occupied Golan Heights.

The minefield was near the town of Al-Rafid in Quneitra province, inside the UN-patrolled buffer zone between Syria and the Golan, according to Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya. It gave no reason for the blast and no details of casualties or damage.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces set off an explosion at an abandoned barracks in the north of the province, Syrian broadcaster Syria TV reported. The blast shattered windows in homes in nearby villages, though there were no reports of casualties.

Separately, Israeli forces on Wednesday released a Syrian man they had detained during a raid on a village in the area a day earlier, Syria TV said.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights since capturing it from Syria in 1967. After the fall of Bashar Assad in late 2024, it declared void a 1974 agreement that set up the buffer zone, and moved troops into the zone and other areas of southern Syria.

The UN peacekeeping force that monitors the area has repeatedly said Israeli movements inside the buffer zone violate the agreement.