CAIRO: A driver whose car hit a fuel truck on a Cairo highway, sparking a fire that killed at least 31 people, has admitted to weaving between lanes and overtaking vehicles before the crash, Egypt’s Public Prosecution said on Thursday.

The defendant told investigators that the front of his car struck the back of the fuel tanker, causing him to lose control and veer to the far right of the road, the prosecution said.

One of the tanker’s tires then burst, and it crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned. Gasoline leaked from the tanker and caught fire, it added.

Prosecutors said they were continuing to question the driver to determine the extent of his criminal liability.

The fire erupted in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people, the health ministry said, after the fuel truck reportedly overturned on a packed highway.

AFP footage showed a huge fireball and thick black smoke rising above the densely populated capital’s Al-Waraq neighborhood as motorists sounded their horns and scrambled to get away. Surrounding buildings appeared to escape the flames.

State media reported that the fire broke out when a truck loaded with fuel overturned on Cairo’s Ring Road — a crowded highway linking different parts of the capital — and burst into flames, engulfing nearby vehicles.

The health ministry said 39 ambulances were sent to the scene and 15 people were taken to hospital with injuries, four of them in critical condition.

“The scene was terrifying,” Abdel Rahman Khalil told AFP, saying he arrived shortly after the crash and saw the overturned fuel truck engulfed in flames.

AFP images showed a grisly aftermath with cars burned out, as firefighters doused the truck’s wreckage.

Egypt’s public prosecutor said an investigation had been opened and DNA tests were being carried out to identify badly burned victims.

The health ministry said it had raised its emergency alert level and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar had traveled to the scene and nearby hospitals.

Charred wreckage

The health minister’s spokesman told state-linked Al-Qahera News that “the Ring Road has been reopened, and the remnants of the accident have been cleared.”

Footage carried by Al-Qahera News showed the charred truck’s wreckage being removed, while traffic partially resumed around it.

A spokesperson for the Egyptian Cabinet told local media that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had ordered an investigation into the causes of the accident.

He said the government was awaiting a full clarification before determining “future measures regarding the transport of petroleum products and ensuring safety and security during such transport operations.”

Road deaths

Egypt, with its informal residential areas and often dilapidated infrastructure, has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.

Fire escapes, smoke detectors and alarms are rare and in many areas, warrens of narrow roads make it hard for fire engines to reach disaster sites.

Car crashes are also common, and often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement, with traffic laws also being widely flouted.

Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt’s state statistics agency.

The year before, more than 5,200 road deaths were recorded across the country, according to authorities.

In August, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, were killed in northern Egypt when two pick-up trucks carrying agricultural day-laborers crashed.