TRIPOLI: Libya's eastern-based government said on Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicated ​an explosion at the Benghazi naval base in ‌eastern Libya occurred aboard a Russian ship docked at the city's port.

It said a drone attack was suspected.

The ​government said the vessel had stopped at Benghazi ​port to refuel and resupply on its ⁠way back to Russia, under maritime cooperation agreements ​between the two countries.

Two medical sources said no deaths ​had been reported, but there were injuries. The number and nationalities of those injured were not immediately known.

There was ​no immediate reaction from Russian authorities, and no ​one had claimed responsibility for the suspected attack.

The eastern-based government said ‌port ⁠and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe and that normal operations would resume once the fire was brought under control and the site secured.

It ​condemned the ​suspected attack ⁠as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety, saying ​it would take legal and diplomatic ​measures against ⁠anyone found responsible.

"The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned ⁠into ​an arena for settling scores ​or exporting international conflicts," it said.