JERUSALEM: Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar called on Sunday for the Oscar-winning directors of an Israeli-made Gaza documentary to be stripped of citizenship, accusing them of “treason against the state.”

Zohar said on X: “I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of” Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, whose “NAZA” documentary about Israel’s AI-assisted killing of civilians in Gaza won a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival.