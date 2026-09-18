Israeli settlers set fire to olive groves in the town of Burqa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday according to local residents.

Residents said the settlers came early at 8 AM and set fire to the groves, while the Israeli army prevented the residents from going close to the fire.

Weeks before the start of the annual olive harvest, Mahmoud Ribhi who owns the land the olive groves are in, said the settlers burned trees that are "thousands of years" old and called them "terrorists".

The Israeli army was seen around in the area, and settlers were filmed standing between the olive groves.

The Israeli army said they were looking into the matter.

A suspect in the incident was arrested and transferred for questioning, Israeli police stated, adding that an investigation was opened following the reports received.

The olive harvest is a main source of income for many Palestinian families in the West Bank and carries cultural and historical significance for local communities.