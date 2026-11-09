A video showing an Israeli tourist pushing a Sri Lankan tour guide off a boat into the sea and laughing while he was filmed has gone viral, prompting widespread condemnation on social media.

The footage captures a group of Israeli tourists on a boat in Sri Lanka, with one of them suddenly shoving the male guide into the water as he was drinking from a bottle.

The incident has triggered backlash online, with social media users questioning the tourists’ treatment of the local worker and criticizing their behavior.

Israeli tourists filmed themselves laughing as they pushed a Sri Lankan boat operator into the water during a boat ride in Sri Lanka. Following widespread backlash, the tourists claimed “it was just a joke” and that they “didn’t mean to be mean,” adding that they are “good kids” about to enlist in the military next month and “don’t deserve this hate.” وثق سياح إسرائيليون أنفسهم وهم يدفعون عاملاً سريلانكياً يقود قارباً في المياه أثناء عمله، مستمتعين بالضحك عليه أثناء سقوطه في البحر. ورداً على الغضب الواسع الذي أثاره مقطع الفيديو، برر السياح فعلتهم بـ “أنها كانت مجرد مزاح”، مدعين أنهم “شباب طيبون يستعدون للتجنيد في الجيش الشهر المقبل ولا يستحقون هذا الهجوم”. — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) November 9, 2026

The tourists reportedly dismissed the incident as a joke, saying: “It was a joke, the worker is fine, it wasn’t meant to be mean.” They also voiced concern over the negative reactions and criticism directed at them after the video circulated.

Their explanation has done little to stop the debate, with the footage continuing to attract attention online.