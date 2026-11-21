ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board left out former captains Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan from its new format-based central contracts awarded to 38 players Saturday.

Abdullah Shafique, who scored a test century against the West Indies in this World Test Championship cycle, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali and left-arm spinner Noman Ali are some of the other notable players whose contracts were not renewed.

Pakistan test captain Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha were named in test and ODI category while only four players — Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel — were given test contracts.

Opening batter Awais, fast bowler Abbas, middle-order batter Shakeel along with Babar and Agha played in Pakistan’s 1-0 victory in the test series against Sri Lanka after beating the tourists by eight wickets in the second test at Rawalpindi on Friday.

“We are going through a phase in which we are bringing in new talent,” said Aqib Javed, the PCB’s high performance director. “The idea is to award contracts to the players who have been active across formats and who the selectors and coaches foresee playing (international matches) in their respective formats.”

Pakistan are last in the WTC points table with three wins in 11 test matches. They will round off their campaign in this WTC cycle with a two-test home series against New Zealand in 2027.

Aix players were given contracts in ODIs: Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf.

The PCB also identified seven cricketers in the T20 category of central contract that comprises Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq.

Express fast bowler Razaullah, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, pace bowler Saqib Khan and wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori, who all played in the test series against Sri Lanka, were among 19 cricketers handed contracts in development category.

Pakistan all-format coach Mike Hesson said that the majority of Pakistan test players were handed contracts in development category, “because they’ve just come on the scene and shown good signs.”

“This central contract model allows the players to remain focused on the formats they are most likely to be involved in,” he said. “It doesn’t exclude them from the other formats, and it also doesn’t exclude players who are not awarded the contracts, as they can continue to push their case for Pakistan.”

The new contracts run until June 30, 2027.