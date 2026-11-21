DUBAI: Two tankers were attacked on Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of the conflict between Iran and the United States, British maritime agency UKMTO said, as Iran said a ship was on fire.

“A tanker transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz has been hit on the stern by an unknown projectile. There are no reported casualties at this time,” the agency said, adding that another tanker was struck in its engine room.

Since US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February launched the Middle East war, Tehran has sought to restrict passage through the strategic waterway, and regularly targets ships that transit without its authorization.

Iran’s army on Saturday said a ship was on fire after hitting a mine in the strait.

“Before noon today, a violating oil tanker that had entered a restricted zone east of the Strait of Hormuz caught fire after striking a naval mine,” Iran’s Army naval forces said in a statement carried by state TV.

The tanker “had its identification and navigation systems switched off, in defiance of issued warnings and maritime transit regulations,” it added.

In recent weeks, Tehran has made multiple announcements saying ships have caught fire in the strait, often claiming they struck mines.

But the US military recently said it had cleared all mines from the main routes through the waterway.

Washington has responded to Iran’s chokehold on the strait with a blockade of Iranian ports, and its navy has been escorting tankers through the waterway.

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer.

Iran said on Saturday it shot down a US drone over Qeshm Island in the strait, according to state TV.

American fighter jets struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm last Tuesday, according to a US military official.

Before the onset of the Middle East war, one fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz.