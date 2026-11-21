If you are a fan of Korean dramas and often find yourself craving the food you see characters eating on screen, Sigdang offers a chance to try those dishes for yourself.

The name of the eatery is said to be derived from the Korean word sikdang, meaning “restaurant,” and can often refer to any dining establishment serving homestyle meals and banchan, or side dishes.

It first popped up in Alkhobar in early 2024, as a compact, K-drama-inspired canteen, focused on kitschy, customizable Korean-style snacks and comfort foods.

On my recent visit, I noticed the tiny details instantly; the exterior wall art, the old-school telephone on the counter, the moving digital banner at the top and the layout of the seating area felt reminiscent of my visit to South Korea. And the cute takeaway boxes.

While waiting for my order, I noticed a TV screen playing clips of food scenes from popular K-dramas. I immediately recognized the bowls of noodles from the 2009 hit “Boys Over Flowers” — many of the show’s most memorable moments revolved around everyday Korean comfort foods, and I remembered how much I had wanted to try the dishes I saw on screen when I first watched it. Now, we finally have the chance.

We tried the kimchi noodles for SR22 ($5); the portion was shockingly generous and was my absolute favorite find. This will be on my regular rotation when in Alkhobar.

We also ordered the Asian fried rice for SR24. It was good but since I’m more of a noodles girl, it ranked slightly lower on my scale.

The sweet chilli fried chicken (SR18) was delicious. Little bite-sized bits of chicken paired with the perfect side sauce was a 10/10 snack for me.

They did not have spring rolls or dumplings available on the day of my visit, which is what I need to go back for.

They also had a waraq enab noodle — which I was not brave enough to try — inspired by local favorite flavors. I would be curious as to which K-drama character would eat a plate of that though.

With three locations across the Eastern Province — the original branch in Alkhobar Al-Shamalia, which I visited, the Dhahran ADNOC branch and a Dammam branch in Taybah — there are plenty of opportunities to slurp or munch along.

And of course, if you feel like staying in, you can place an order via the numerous local delivery apps and feast on the goods while watching your K-drama episode uninterrupted.

At some point in the episode, the characters are bound to tuck into something on Sigdang’s menu — or a dish that looks much like it. Just grab your chopsticks, or whatever cutlery you prefer, and join them.

For updates, check their Instagram @hello.sigdang.