RAMALLAH: Israeli authorities said Sunday they opened an investigation after Palestinian vehicles and properties were vandalized and set on fire in four occupied West Bank villages, in attacks a local activist said were carried out by Israeli settlers.

Israeli soldiers and police were deployed to Deir as-Sudan, Deir Abu Mashaal, Kafr Malik and Al-Tuwani following reports and images showing vehicles set on fire and graffitied in the area, the army said, adding that it “strongly condemns” these acts.

Images posted on social media show vehicles in flames as well as slogans written on walls, including: “In blood and fire Judea has fallen, in blood and fire Judea will rise again,” using a biblical name for the West Bank.

Israeli police said an investigation had been opened.

“Settlers attacked the northern area on the outskirts of the village at around two in the morning,” Jihad Al-Qaq, an activist from Kafr Malik village in the Ramallah governorate told AFP.

“They set fire to around eight vehicles and wrote racist slogans on the walls of houses.”

Gadi Eisenkot, the rival of outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is involved in negotiations to form a government, condemned these acts on X, describing them as “Jewish terrorism” that undermines “regional stability.”

Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has surged since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements, which are illegal under international law, alongside around three million Palestinians.

Since October 2023, at least 1,119 Palestinians there have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry.

Over the same period, at least 51 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during clashes in the West Bank, according to official Israeli figures.

The latest attacks come a few days after the announcement by the United Kingdom, followed by Australia, of sanctions on eight Israeli companies involved in settlement activity in the West Bank.