RIYADH: As the sporting world embraces modernization, Riyadh has turned the spotlight onto centuries-old traditions, hosting the Ethnosport Culture Festival for its first edition outside Türkiye.

The event, held eight times in Istanbul previously, is drawing enthusiastic crowds as it brings traditional sports and games to a new audience in the Middle East. Taking place at New Murabba in Riyadh, it opened on Thursday and runs until Nov. 28.

“Nations are manifestations of the common past and accumulations that bind individuals together,” reads the World Ethnosport Union’s mission. “Traditional sports and games are one of the most important elements of these accumulations and common past. Yet in our age, traditional sports and games are facing the danger of extinction.”

Keeping those traditions alive, events at Ethnosport range from traditional Turkish freestyle wrestling, known as karakucak, to the Central Asian horseback wrestling discipline of audaryspak. Ethnosport is bringing together more than 30 sports across four categories — wrestling, equestrian, general games and strategy games.

Saudi Arabia’s own sporting heritage is also on display, with traditional horsemanship, falconry and Arabian archery featuring alongside disciplines from other participating nations. But the celebration of cultural heritage extends beyond sport, with traditional music echoing across the arena throughout the opening ceremony and activities in the festival’s various zones.

“I literally got shivers,” said Bosnian dance performer Leon following the opening ceremony. “It was really cool and I really liked the atmosphere.”

Kazakhstan’s Alatau Serileri set the tone at the start of the festival, taking to the stage in traditional attire as folk melodies filled the venue. For the audience, it was an opportunity to experience music rooted in generations of Kazakh culture, brought to life thousands of kilometers from home.

Performances continued with a ceremonial march by a Turkish mehter ensemble, while the davul-zurna ensemble provided a live soundtrack to Turkish oil wrestling, known as yagli gures. Visitors danced with performers, took selfies with costumed characters and learned the rules of unfamiliar sports through demonstrations and interactive activities.

Away from the sporting arenas and musical performances, the festival also offers visitors a closer look at the traditions and craftsmanship of participating nations. Men and women work on traditional crafts such as embroidery, screen printing and jewelry in an enclosed building near the entrance; traditional clothing line the walls, each piece accompanied by an explanation of its significance.

For the performers, the event also provides an opportunity to present their traditions to audiences beyond their home countries.

Adna, from the Bosnian dance group, described the experience of performing in Riyadh as surreal, particularly the reception they received from visitors. “There are so many people here, and all of them greeted us very nicely,” she told Arab News. “We are so glad we could come and join you.”

Members of the Saudi dodgeball team also feature, inviting visitors to try their fast-paced sport which shares similarities with a traditional Turkish children’s game, yakan top.

Saudi Dodgeball Federation player Ahmed Al-Shaeri said he welcomed the opportunity to introduce visitors to different sporting disciplines, telling Arab News: “The atmosphere is wonderful, specifically because there are experiences from more than one sport and culture here.”

Pointing to the Kingdom’s second-place finish at the 2025 Asian Dodgeball Championship as a sign of the sport’s growth in the Kingdom, he encouraged visitors to take advantage of the variety of activities on offer.

“They will try more than one experience and more than one thing in one place,” he said.

From traditional wrestling and equestrian sports to folk music and craftsmanship, practices developed across different parts of the world are brought together at Ethnosport’s first edition Riyadh, giving visitors a chance not only to observe, but also to experience them firsthand.