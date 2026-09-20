SALÉ, Morocco: Morocco’s upcoming parliamentary election will test whether the kingdom’s political system can reconnect with a disenchanted youth, many of whom say they expect nothing from it.

Nearly 16 million Moroccans have registered to elect 395 members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, but only a slim four percent of those signed up are aged 18 to 24.

Zoubaida, a 34-year-old mother working small jobs in Tangier who did not provide her full name, told AFP she would not vote but that the next government should make employment and housing its priorities.

“I expect nothing,” she said, adding that she did not the promises made by the parties in the running.

Social disparities and youth unemployment are a major issue in the vote and, while many young Moroccans are disinterested, others have repeatedly been at the forefront of protests.

The election comes as Morocco marks a year since youth-led demonstrations known as the Gen Z movement took to the streets to demand better health and education services.

‘RESTORING VOTERS’ TRUST’

The country has nonetheless posted strong economic growth and is undertaking major development projects ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

But socio-economic frustrations were again in the spotlight after tens of thousands of people, predominantly young Moroccans, crossed into the neighboring Spanish enclave of Ceuta in July in a massive migrant rush.

Asked about the incident, Zoubaida said she wouldn’t think twice, if given the opportunity she would attempt the crossing too.

The parties in the running for power hope to tap into these frustrations.

“These elections have two major challenges: restoring voters’ trust, particularly among young people, in political life, and bringing forward an honest political elite,” political scientist Mohamed Chiker said.

Haitham Arakchou, 28, said he would vote and urged other Moroccans to head to the polls on Wednesday, hoping the next government would “improve the social situation and raise the minimum wage.”

He said his decision to vote was driven by desire for change while Morocco was faced with “numerous problems,” as shown by the deaths of pregnant women at a hospital in Agadir in 2025, which helped spark the Gen Z protests.

‘EMPTY WORDS’

While Morocco’s economy grew by about five percent last year, according to official figures, unemployment stood at 13 percent.

Haitham Atifi, a 20-year-old newly graduated electrical engineer, said he would not vote.

Atifi said he had been found it difficult to find work opportunities and that nearly all of his former classmates were in a similar situation.

Election promises were “just empty words” for him, he said.

“I don’t think there is a party capable of creating jobs for young people.”

The July migrant rush, which heightened tensions between Rabat and Madrid, has received little attention during the election campaign.

But Abdelilah Benkirane, a former prime minister and leader of the opposition Justice and Development Party, called it a “major scandal” at a campaign rally.