JURF AL-SAKHAR: Security officials said at a press conference that Iraqi security forces will deploy today, Friday, in the Jurf al-Sakhar area, a stronghold of the armed group Hezbollah Brigades, as part of a settlement agreement aimed at easing tensions with the strongest Iranian-allied armed faction in the country.

In a highly risky move, Prime Minister Ali al-Zeidi ordered security forces to prepare to act against Hezbollah Brigades, which officials have accused of running a network for smuggling oil that has seized state-owned crude worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Under the agreement, members of Hezbollah Brigades are expected to withdraw to other areas of the country.