NEW YORK: Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi, said the UN General Assembly had already adopted a resolution acknowledging the ongoing challenges Syrians face.

Olabi said the resolution marked a shift in the international community’s perspective on Syria.

The focus is moving from documenting past crimes and violations to recognizing progress and supporting Syrians. It also aims to help them build a future where their rights and dignity are protected.

He made the remarks during the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee meeting on the draft resolution regarding human rights in Syria.

Olabi thanked member states for adopting the resolution by consensus for the first time.

“Syria views the resolution as both recognition of its achievements and a reminder of its responsibility to continue building on this progress,” Olabi added.

The Syrian envoy emphasized that the resolution recognizes the government’s efforts to improve the lives of all Syrians. It welcomes tangible steps to rebuild institutions, strengthen rights, and broaden participation.

“The resolution welcomes the formation of the People’s Assembly and the Supreme Constitutional Court, the reforms undertaken, and the abolition of exceptional courts. It also welcomes progress on freedom of expression, assembly, and association, as well as on civil society participation,” Olabi said.

He added that the resolution welcomes the establishment of the National Commission for Transitional Justice and the National Commission for Missing Persons.

It also supports equal rights for all citizens, protects Syrian Kurds’ cultural and language rights, and addresses cases where people have been denied nationality.

“The resolution welcomes efforts to create the conditions for the safe and voluntary return of refugees and displaced people,” Olabi added.

“These efforts help build a state that protects its citizens’ rights, delivers justice for victims, and enables all Syrians to help shape its future.”

He said the resolution establishes a strong foundation for closer cooperation between Damascus, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and relevant UN mechanisms.

This cooperation considers Syria’s current realities, respects the mandates of these mechanisms, and supports Syrian leadership.

“We look forward to cooperation that supports Syrian priorities, provides assistance, builds capacity, and coordinates efforts to ensure they complement each other and avoid duplication,” Olabi said.

He added that Syria seeks international expertise to help its institutions fulfill their responsibilities to uncover the truth, deliver justice, and protect the rights of all Syrians. “Syria attaches particular importance to the resolution’s new language on full respect for the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, the protection of civilians, and the preservation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Olabi said.

The Syrian diplomat emphasized that the resolution’s adoption by consensus, participation of 45 countries in the September 11 gathering organized by Syria, and the Security Council’s consensus on implementing the agreement all send a clear message that the 1974 agreement must be fully respected.

“Civilians in southern Syria continue to suffer from violations by the Israeli occupation that affect their safety, homes, children, land, and livelihoods,” Olabi added.

“We still have much to do to achieve our aspirations for a new Syria,” the ambassador said.

“We hope the adoption of this resolution will be accompanied by tangible support for the Syrian government’s efforts in reconstruction, recovery, mine clearance, support for initiatives, and capacity-building.”

He added: “We call on member states, regional organizations, international financial institutions, and relevant UN agencies, funds, and programs to heed the resolution’s call to contribute to these efforts.”

Olabi said that after 15 years, “we made history today by adopting this resolution by consensus. To Syrians everywhere, I say that your determination has inspired peoples and nations, and that you make history at the UN today and every day.”

For the past 15 years, the suffering and resilience of the Syrian people have shaped this resolution. Today, their renewal and achievements continue to define it, Olabi said.