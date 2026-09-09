DUBAI: A tanker carrying about 2 million barrels of Iraqi fuel oil was struck by a drone in Iraqi territorial waters on Wednesday, port officials said, and British navy-affiliated UKMTO reported that several merchant vessels in the Gulf had been hit by disabling fire overnight.

A fire broke out aboard the Panama-flagged oil tanker New Andros after it was hit in Iraqi waters at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, two Iraqi port officials ‌told Reuters.

There were ‌no reports of casualties among ‌the ⁠22 crew members, the officials ⁠added.

Iraq’s oil ministry said in a statement later on Wednesday that the vessel, which was used to store fuel oil and was chartered by the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company, had been struck by an unknown source, causing minor damage to its hull.

The ministry confirmed ⁠there were no injuries among the vessel crew ‌and no leakage of ‌its cargo into the water.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade ‌Operations agency had said earlier that vessels in the ‌northern Gulf and Gulf of Oman were hit by disabling fire during military activity in the region overnight.

It added that it was unable to confirm any casualties or environmental impact.

Separately, UKMTO ‌reported another incident on Wednesday, 24 nautical miles from Port Rashid, in the United ⁠Arab ⁠Emirates. It said a vessel was sighted listing while at anchor, possibly indicating it had taken on water following an attack by an unknown projectile.

Iran said on Wednesday it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the US sank five Iranian oil tankers, in the biggest declared wave of tit-for-tat attacks on shipping by both sides since the start of the six-month-old war.