DAMASCUS: ‌Syria early on Tuesday said an explosion caused by sabotage on an eastern gas pipeline the night before halted the flow of gas to power stations.

"A fire broke out Monday evening in a gas pipeline between the Al-Shoula area and Deir Ezzor due to the explosion of a sectional valve caused by sabotage," the official SANA news agency said.

Quoting an official at the Syrian Petroleum Company, SANA added that "the fire halted gas flow from the Al-Jabsah plant to power stations".

The incident comes as Syrians across the country have been complaining about rising fuel prices, as authorities cite the regional war as the reason for the hike.

Earlier this month, Syrians across the country went out to protest the increase in prices.

Before the 2011-2024 civil war, which ravaged the country's infrastructure, Syria produced 30 million cubic metres of gas per day for electricity generation, according to Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir.

Today, production has dropped to 8.5 million, while demand ranges between 22 and 25 million cubic metres, according to al-Bashir.

In June, Damascus signed a contract with US oil giant ConocoPhillips to develop the country's gas sector as the new authorities, who toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024, seek to attract investment to support post-war reconstruction.