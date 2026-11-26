For many Sudanese families, returning to the capital Khartoum has brought little relief from the hardships of displacement. Instead, they face a new struggle: finding a habitable home. Shelling, fires and looting have devastated countless homes, leaving some as battered structures that will cost a fortune to repair or rebuild.

In Omdurman, Mustafa Saeed is trying to rebuild his home after artillery shelling at the outbreak of the war destroyed about 70% of it. An initial assessment of the damage led him to conclude that the house was beyond repair and would have to be rebuilt.

Saeed told Asharq Al-Awsat he had managed to build two rooms and some basic facilities before soaring construction costs forced him to halt work.

Price monitoring by Asharq Al-Awsat showed that a bag of cement now costs more than 120,000 Sudanese pounds ($11), while prices of reinforcing steel and other construction materials have risen sharply.

The burden of rebuilding

Even families whose homes survived the fighting face mounting expenses. Looters stripped properties of doors, windows, furniture, electrical wiring and plumbing, leaving homeowners to refit their houses from scratch.

In southern Khartoum, Heba Abdullah and her family returned home in early August to find their house stripped of doors, windows and furniture.

The family spent about 11 million pounds ($1,000) restoring electricity and water connections, Abdullah said. Aluminum costs 2.35 million pounds ($205) per meter, and she needs about four meters.

The kitchen still needs refurbishing, while bullet-riddled walls need repairing. The family has spent about 85 million pounds ($7,500) on repairs and electrical appliances, yet much of the furniture needed to resume daily life is still missing.

For Anas Abdel Qader, the situation is even more complicated. Unable to afford repairs to his badly damaged home or buy essential furniture and appliances, he has rented half a house to shelter his family until he can restore his own.

Costs beyond families’ means

Homeowners are returning in the hope of reclaiming their former lives, only to confront soaring material prices, labor costs and transport expenses. Repairs are draining household resources, while declining purchasing power is forcing families to put off buying furniture and household appliances.

Contractor Hashem Moussa said restoring homes damaged by artillery fire and stray bullets requires substantial sums, even when damage is limited to doors, windows, plumbing and electrical wiring.

Costs can run into millions of pounds, sums many families returning from displacement or refuge abroad struggle to raise after losing their livelihoods and facing mounting living expenses.

Moussa said repair costs vary according to the size of the property, the extent of the damage and the work required. Replacing doors and windows and restoring utilities is far less costly than repairing a partially collapsed house or one with extensive structural damage.

In Bahri, part of Amna Ishaq’s home has collapsed, leaving it uninhabitable. Her family cannot afford to repair it.

“My husband lost his job because of the war. He can no longer cover even our daily living expenses, let alone the cost of repairing and rebuilding our home,” Ishaq said.

Her predicament reflects the plight of families who have lost both their homes and livelihoods. With no income, covering daily expenses is a struggle in itself, while the repairs needed to make a return home possible remain on hold until families can raise the money.

Mounting price pressures

Building materials dealer Abbas al-Naji attributed rising prices to the weakening Sudanese pound, fuel shortages and higher transport costs. The dollar has risen above 10,000 Sudanese pounds on the parallel market.

Naji said a metric ton of cement costs about 2.4 million pounds, while a metric ton of 12-mm reinforcing steel fetches about 10.2 million pounds.

A 20-kg container of paint costs about 115,000 pounds, a ceiling fan 1.4 million pounds and a roll of electrical wire 320,000 pounds. The price of 4-mm wire stands at 700,000 pounds.

The cost of restoring a home goes well beyond cement and steel. Electrical repairs, painting and household fittings add to the financial strain on families whose savings or sources of income have been wiped out by the war.

Economist Haitham Mohammed Fathi told Asharq Al-Awsat that soaring construction costs and declining purchasing power had forced many Sudanese to carry out repairs in stages, often months apart, because they could not afford the full cost upfront.

He said rising living costs and falling household incomes underscored the growing need for financing arrangements to help affected families restore their homes.

The downturn in construction activity has also cost thousands of tradespeople and workers in related industries their jobs and livelihoods, while deteriorating economic conditions have limited their chances of finding alternative employment, Fathi added.

He attributed the sustained rise in construction material prices to the depreciation of the Sudanese pound against foreign currencies, rising costs of raw materials, energy and other production inputs, as well as higher transport, import and shipping costs, customs duties and government fees.