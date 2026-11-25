LONDON: Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, the minister of defense for the Syrian Arab Republic, has discussed bilateral relations with Brig. Gen. Zheng Yuzhong, the Chinese military attache, in Damascus.

The two sides also looked at ways to expand military cooperation between Syria and China. Several Syrian military officers and members of the Chinese delegation attended the meeting on Wednesday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The meeting is one of many Abu Qasra has held in recent weeks to discuss regional developments, including with Turkish and US military officials.

Abu Qasra this month met a US military delegation led by Rear Adm. Liam M. Hulin, commander of Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, to expand cooperation with the Washington-led military coalition fighting terrorism and security threats in the Middle East.