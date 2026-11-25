RIYADH: Saudi Arabia offered condolences to Turkiye on Wednesday after five military personnel were killed in an air force helicopter crash during a training flight in Eskisehir.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry extended its "sincere sympathy" to the victims’ families and the Turkish government and people, conveying its wishes for their continued safety and well-being.

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Tuesday said an AS-532 Cougar helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from Eskisehir, in western Turkiye, killing all five crew members.

The cause of the crash has not been established.

It was the second deadly military helicopter crash in Turkiye in less than two weeks. On Nov. 12, an army Sikorsky S-70 helicopter crashed near Malatya, killing four crew members.