US President Donald Trump has officially lifted decades-old restrictions on flights to and from Lebanon, in a move that removes one of the biggest legal obstacles to resuming direct flights between the two countries.

A presidential memorandum, signed by Trump on September 30 and published in the US Federal Register, showed that restrictions imposed under presidential decrees issued in 1985, 1992, 1998 and 2007 “are no longer necessary to ensure the security of aircraft operating flights to or from Lebanon and to protect them from unlawful seizure.”

Under Presidential Order 2026-25, Trump completely revoked the four resolutions and directed the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to implement the order immediately and to cancel any regulations, rules, or orders that conflict with it.

The issue of resuming direct flights between the two countries was raised during Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Washington last July. The Lebanese presidency stated at the time that Aoun discussed with Trump the importance of restoring direct air links between Lebanon and the United States, while the US president said he did not rule out the possibility of resuming flights.

The Lebanese Embassy in Washington welcomed the decision, considering it a reflection of confidence in the security measures taken by the Lebanese authorities, and an important first step towards resuming direct flights between Lebanon and the United States.

Al-Sharq has learned that the Beirut-New York route is the first route being worked on to operate as part of the arrangements to resume direct flights.

Lifting the restrictions does not mean flights will begin immediately, as Beirut and Washington still need to finalize regulatory, security, and operational arrangements. No date has yet been set for the start of direct flights. The required procedures include obtaining the necessary US approvals and establishing air transport arrangements between the two countries.

Middle East Airlines announced last July that it has aircraft capable of operating a direct route between Beirut and New York, but indicated that implementation requires coordination and completion of procedures with the American side.