DAMMAM: Al-Ettifaq midfielder Yasser Al-Shammari is optimistic about his club’s upcoming games as the team prepares to resume its GFF Gulf Club Champions League and Saudi Pro League campaigns and has revealed his ambition is to represent Saudi Arabia.

Speaking exclusively to Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Shammari said Al-Ettifaq were targeting all three points against the UAE’s Ajman in their second Gulf Club Champions League match on Tuesday before turning their attention to domestic concerns.

Al-Ettifaq will face Al-Hilal in Matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League in Dammam on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Al-Shammari stressed the importance of maintaining focus and taking each match as it comes to maintain the team’s recent upturn in form. On his impressive performances and calls from some supporters for his inclusion in the senior national team, the attacking midfielder said representing Saudi Arabia was both an “ambition and a goal.”

Meanwhile, Al-Shammari’s Ettifaq colleague, Sultan Haroun, said he was enjoying more playing time during his current spell at the club after joining on loan from Al-Qadsiah.

Haroun feels the atmosphere within the team and the presence of several star players are helping him develop and improve. The young forward said he was eager to contribute to the team’s success, adding the positive environment was helping him achieve that aim.

Haroun joined Al-Qadsiah from Al-Riyadh last summer but was immediately loaned to Al-Ettifaq after opportunities to play for his parent club became limited.