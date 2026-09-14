DUBAI: US President Donald Trump said Monday he was open to holding talks with Iran, after weeks of saying it was too early to make a deal with Tehran to end the Middle East war.

“The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA will choose to engage — The concept of which we are open to,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His comments came after Gulf Arab states postponed a planned meeting with Iran.

Oman had been due to host a meeting on Monday with Iran and Gulf states to discuss ⁠negotiations aimed at reopening Hormuz, the world’s most important oil shipping lane, largely closed since the US and ‌Israel attacked Iran at the end of February.

But Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi ‌announced overnight that the meeting had been postponed.

Iran meanwhile published a list of 77 ships ‌it said had violated its operating protocols in Hormuz and warned they could face fines, detention or confiscation on future transits.

US Energy Secretary ‌Chris Wright said on Monday the average number of ships crossing the strait covertly with US support was increasing. But independent monitors have suggested oil flows could have dropped off this month since fighting intensified again after a quiet August.