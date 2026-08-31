WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was sending a message ​to Iran with his social media post about Iran’s energy hub of Kharg Island being blown to smithereens, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.



“The president likes to switch it up ‌on social ‌media a little bit. ​He ‌would ⁠be ​the first ⁠to say he doesn’t make announcements about military actions on social media, but I think that he’s sending a message to the Iranians,” Vance said when asked ⁠about Trump’s post.



Trump’s one-line social ‌media post ‌on Sunday was accompanied by ​an AI-generated ‌video clip.



A US official ‌said on Monday the military had not targeted Kharg Island in overnight strikes. An Iranian official dismissed Trump’s post ‌as “laughable.”



Attacking Kharg, which handled 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports before the ⁠war ⁠launched by US and Israeli attacks on February 28, would severely disrupt its energy trade and put huge pressure on its economy.



In describing the first known US military strikes since late July, a US official said forces attacked two Iranian launchers on Larak ​Island.