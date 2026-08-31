LONDON: A tanker has reported being struck by three projectiles while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, 17 nautical miles east of Oman’s Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Tuesday. No casualties or environmental impact have been reported, UKMTO said.

In a related development, two oil tankers were hit by “unknown projectiles” in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, according to a Greek security firm. The incidents occurred amid heightened tensions following the US-Iran war flare-up.

According to maritime risk management firm Marisks, the two crude oil tankers were struck within minutes of each other while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz late on August 31. The incidents add to the increasing threat environment within the Omani corridor.

The Greek firm identified one of the vessels as the Liberia-flagged Senegal Prosperity, which sustained impacts to its port side, engine room, and ballast tank, resulting in a loss of communications. The crew remained safe, as reported by maritime security company Vanguard Tech.

Marisks also reported that the other impacted ship was the Saudi Arabia-flagged Sidr crude oil tanker. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway previously free to transit, has seen increased hostilities following the collapse of an April ceasefire between the United States and Iran.