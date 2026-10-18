LONDON: Dozens of trucks carrying aid from the United Arab Emirates arrived in the Gaza Strip this week as part of the country’s ongoing Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, assisting families in the Palestinian coastal enclave.

The 60 trucks entered the area in five convoy vehicles, carrying 789 tonnes of food and shelter supplies, according to the Emirates News Agency.

Humanitarian teams prepared the aid at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Center in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, before transporting it to Gaza. The aid effort reflects the country’s commitment to supporting those in need during crises, the report added.

The total number of trucks that entered Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has now reached 14,579, delivering 138,030 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

Nearly 2 million Palestinians have been displaced and more than 74,000 killed since the start of the war in late 2023, which has also seen the destruction of vital infrastructure, including health and education facilities. International bodies have accused Israel of committing genocide and war crimes in the region.