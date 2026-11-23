DUBAI: UAE announced a new government AI assistant called Mira on Monday, aimed to reduce time spent on government services.

In a press briefing, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE, said the ambition is to to move 50 per cent of government services to artificial intelligence within the next two years.

Mira is being introduced as a personal AI assistant for citizens and residents which will not only answer questions but will help process government tasks on behalf of users.

It will help users complete transactions, using their personal information to simplify applications and reduce the need to repeatedly enter details.

Tasks such as renewing passports, Emirates IDs and residency permits, alongside healthcare and education services will all be done through Mira.

Education minister Sarah Al Amiri, said Mira can give a holistic overview and plan for children's education.

Al Amiri said the AI assistant is designed to bridge the gap between schools and families, allowing parents to monitor attendance and performance while receiving guidance on areas where their children may need additional support.

Officials said Mira is also expected to reduce administrative burdens and make essential services more accessible, particularly in healthcare.

Minister of Health and Prevention, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, said Mira would allow senior citizens to access services without having to leave their homes, including viewing blood test results, checking vaccination schedules and booking medical appointments.

Meanwhile, Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, highlighted the broader economic benefits of reducing bureaucracy, saying some procedures that previously took five days had been cut to five minutes.

He added that automation has saved 14,600 employee hours annually, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks, while AI could help businesses identify and access services relevant to their industries.

Mohamed BinTaliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Experience Exchange Affairs said the service will be launched in March of 2027, beginning with services that are most important for residents and citizens and gradually introducing all government services by the end of the year.

BinTaliah said Mira allows communication in any language and is aimed to improve the quality of life for everyone in the UAE.