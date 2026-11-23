RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will require private-sector companies to ensure at least half of their employees across 17 financial professions are Saudi nationals from May 23, 2027, tightening efforts to increase local employment in specialized roles.

Occupations including investment management, financial analysis, and financial planning will be impacted by the change, as well as treasury operations and financial advisory services.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the measure in cooperation with the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants.

The move supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives of increasing national workforce participation and strengthening employment opportunities in the private sector.

It also builds on earlier localization measures, including a phased requirement introduced in October 2025 to increase Saudi employment in accounting professions to 70 percent by 2028 at establishments employing at least five accounting professionals.

Industry implications

The new requirement could increase competition for qualified Saudi financial professionals while raising recruitment and training costs for some institutions, Aseel Al-Aranki, head of financial market analysis at CG Invest, told Arab News.

She said the policy could particularly affect investment firms, asset managers and financial advisory businesses.

“Competition for experienced Saudi financial professionals could intensify, potentially putting upward pressure on salaries in certain specialized occupations,” Al-Aranki said.

She noted that smaller financial institutions could face additional pressure on operating costs and profit margins as they adjust their staffing structures.

However, Al-Aranki said developing domestic expertise could strengthen the Kingdom’s financial sector over the longer term.

“The real challenge will be ensuring that recruitment is accompanied by continuous training, professional development and the transfer of technical expertise,” she added.

Targeted professions

Under the latest decision, private-sector establishments employing at least two workers in the designated financial professions must meet the 50 percent threshold.

The requirement is calculated across the targeted occupations at the level of the business entity, rather than separately for each profession, according to the ministry’s procedural guidelines.

The targeted positions include investment managers, credit managers, financial analysts, investment advisers, financial planning specialists and treasury specialists, alongside other financial oversight and consultancy roles.

Employers have been given a six-month transition period to adjust their recruitment and workforce plans before the requirements take effect.

The procedural guide excludes establishments operating in economic activities supervised by the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Central Bank.

Employer support

The ministry said eligible establishments could benefit from recruitment assistance, professional training, qualification programs and employment incentives.

They would also receive priority access to available localization support programs, subject to the eligibility requirements of each programme.

The ministerial decision also states that where different localization requirements apply to the same occupations, employers must comply with the higher percentage.