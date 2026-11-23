RIYADH: Saudi designer Mohammed Sultan did not give his latest collection After Dark a runway presentation. Two weeks after its London debut, he presented the line in Riyadh on Nov. 22 as a theatrical jazz show, with models in black, white and, for the first time for his label, burgundy.

The label’s name, Sulitude, blends his family name with “solitude,” which he says he needs in order to create, and foster his unique “attitude.” For four years, every Sulitude collection has featured almost entirely black apparel.

The collection, inspired by jazz lounges he visited while traveling alone, was presented in Riyadh during theatrical show. (AN Photo)

“People always think that black is an easy color to work with, but unfortunately, it isn’t,” he said. “Black is a very bold color.” With no prints, patterns or logos to lean on, his pieces depend on cut and layering, with sharp shoulders and clean lines doing the work color usually would.

Getting the material, the proportions and the pairing of top and bottom correct is what separates a striking look from a flat one, he said.

“Either you’re going to fail with the black or you’re going to shine with it,” he added. For Sultan, it is also personal: “The black is me.”

The push to step out of black came from his followers, who he says encouraged him to “get out of the dark colors.”

Sultan, who is pursuing a master’s degree at the Institut Francais de la Mode in Paris, said his research pointed to burgundy as a color on the rise. “So I decided in 2026, I’m going to do burgundy,” he said.

Sultan spent much of 2024 and 2025 traveling alone, and in jazz lounges from city to city he found “different atmospheres, but they all connected in jazz.”

The same went for how people dressed. Everyone added their own touch, from the cut of their clothes to the way they wore dark colors at night, yet together they looked as though they belonged. He came home with about 100 sketches.

The label’s name, Sulitude, blends the designer's family name with “solitude,” which he says he needs in order to create. (AN Photo)

The casting followed that idea. “We wanted the cast to feel diverse and effortless, with each model adding their own energy while still fitting into the overall mood of the event,” said Sara Alamri, PR and sales manager at Catalog Models.

Of all the places he visited, Japan stood out. He admires how firmly Japanese communities seem to hold on to their identity, something he sees in Saudis too. The influence ran through the show, from the Japanese-style divider beside the stage and the red fans given to guests to the structured, boxy cuts of the clothes.

The challenge is bringing that inspiration home. “How can stuff be wearable in our culture? This is one of the most important things,” he said. Whatever the inspiration, he wants people in Saudi Arabia to feel they can wear his pieces “anywhere, every time, anytime.”

The piece that best captures After Dark almost did not make the cut. Nocturne is a long black coat with crystals at the corners of its lapels and a burgundy leather lining that shows as it moves. Sultan named it for “the elegance and mystery of the night,” then nearly cut it at the last minute.

Nocturne is a long black coat with crystals at the corners of its lapels and a burgundy leather lining that shows as it moves. (Supplied)

His inner circle pushed back, calling it one of the most distinctive pieces in the collection. He kept it. When After Dark debuted at London Fashion Day, Nocturne drew strong attention from European media, he said, and the coat grew on him.

His pieces also hold something he struggles to name. “Each piece, when I design it, I feel that there is a thing related to my culture,” he said. “What is it exactly? I cannot define.”