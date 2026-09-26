- The US resumed some dollar cash shipments to Iraq in July after a months-long suspension, according to Iraqi officials, after Washington halted a shipment of about $500 million in April
BAGHDAD: Iraq has reached an understanding with the United States to continue dollar cash shipments to Iraq, with a new shipment expected in the coming days, a government spokesperson told the Iraqi News Agency on Saturday.
The US resumed some dollar cash shipments to Iraq in July after a months-long suspension, according to Iraqi officials, after Washington halted a shipment of about $500 million in April.