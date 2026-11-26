ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said they carried out 767 operations against Houthi forces in recent hours, claiming that 117 of the group’s field commanders and fighters were killed.

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, with support from the Popular Resistance, and targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, vehicles and weapons depots across several fronts.

The operations included 30 airstrikes, 665 artillery strikes, 39 drone attacks and 33 rocket-launcher strikes, according to the statement. The spokesperson added that 87 military vehicles and pieces of combat equipment had been destroyed or disabled.

Government forces continued operations on fronts in northern and western Marib, as well as in Al-Jawf, Taiz, Lahj, Shabwa and Midi in Hajjah province, targeting Houthi formations and defensive positions, the spokesperson said.

The statement also accused the Houthis of continued violations against civilians in Taiz and attacks on civilian infrastructure in Shabwa which, it said, had caused civilian casualties and damaged property. It described the targeting of residential neighborhoods and schools as a violation of international humanitarian law and said it held the militia responsible.

The armed forces said they would continue the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign until all its objectives had been achieved, adding that they remained committed to protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.