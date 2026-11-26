JALOUD, West Bank: Militant Israeli settlers smashed the foundations of two homes belonging to a Palestinian family in the West Bank on Thursday, after settler attacks prevented them from returning to them in defiance of an Israeli court order.

Security cameras showed the settlers brought a bulldozer to the hilltop two-story houses on either side of a road in the village of Jaloud at around 1 a.m. and spent about an hour damaging the houses. The family said it had been forced out months ago.

In a visit to the area, Reuters reporters saw that the concrete foundations of the homes had been partially broken. “This latest escalation is a direct consequence of the lack of law enforcement and the sense of impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators,” ‌said Ghiath Nasser, ‌a lawyer representing the owners of the houses in court.

The demolition follows a ‌surge of settler violence in which settlers have encroached on Palestinian villages, with an average of 53 settler attacks per week since the start of 2026, according to UN figures.

The Israeli military issued a statement condemning Thursday’s attack as “a serious criminal act” and said it was investigating the incident. What appeared to be Israeli security forces were visible visiting the area around the homes. In most cases, such incidents do not result in prosecution. According to Israeli rights group Yesh Din, 93.6 percent of investigations into settler violence cases are closed without indictments.

“They want to demolish the houses so that we cannot return to them,” said Wael Tubasi, one of the owners of the homes. He said the deadline ‌for the Israeli military to remove the settlers had passed, but Reuters ‌reporters saw settlers in the area throughout the day.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on why the settlers had ‌not yet been removed.

Israel occupied the West Bank after a 1967 war, and has built hundreds of ‌settlements there. UN bodies, Palestinians and most countries view the settlements as illegal under international conventions, a stance that is disputed by Israel, and as an obstacle to peace.

WATCHING THEIR HOMES FROM AFAR

The Tubasi family now live in a small house in Jaloud, near the West Bank city of Nablus, with a direct view of the homes they were forced to flee.

Palestinian Aedah Tubasi, 51, stands in an area overlooking her estate, which was partially demolished by militant Israeli settlers, in Jalud in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

For months ‌they have seen settlers move freely through their homes, while living in a small dwelling behind the two houses. “Even though there is a court order, and the army is required to remove them from the area entirely, not just return us to our homes, it’s still not being implemented,” said Tubasi.

In September, after the court order, the Israeli military escorted the family back to their houses. Ten minutes after they arrived, around 200 settlers attacked them, forcing the military and the family to retreat, family members said. The settlers then burned the houses and broke much of the furniture inside, they said, and since then they have been unable to return. “I’m forbidden from reaching my home, while the settlers have the right to remain inside. What rights are there?” said Aedah Tubasi, Wael’s mother.

In April, settlers built a tent near the Tubasi family’s homes. They began attacking the family, set fire to their homes, cut their water and electricity, and blocked roads to the houses, the family said.

After three months, settlers appeared at their door and told them they had an hour to leave or be killed “like the Dawabsheh family,” Aedah quoted them as saying.

An 18-month-old child, his mother and father were killed when settlers set fire to the home of the Dawabsheh family in the West Bank village of Duma in 2015.