LONDON: Yemen’s Southern Armed Forces said on Sunday they were redeploying troops from Dhubab Airport and the Bab Al-Mandab area in western Taiz province, citing threats to the capital Aden and neighboring provinces.

The move was part of a broader reorganization to reinforce front lines and respond to security threats, the forces said in a statement.

Operations to lift the Houthi siege of Taiz would continue with support from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, the forces said.

“This step reflects the priority of securing the capital, Aden, and neighboring governorates, reinforcing the front lines and addressing existing threats,” the statement said.

Yemeni government military spokesman Majed Al-Nuzaili welcomed the redeployment, saying it built on efforts by the Popular Resistance and southern forces to defend Aden and the surrounding provinces.

Defending Aden and lifting the siege of Taiz were linked national responsibilities, he added.

Al-Nuzaili also urged international support for securing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, citing its importance to shipping and global trade. He said that protecting navigation through the waterway required coordinated regional and international efforts.

In a separate statement, Al-Nuzaili said Yemen’s armed forces had carried out 906 strikes against Houthi targets across several fronts on Sunday. These included 41 airstrikes, 18 drone strikes, 90 rocket launcher strikes and 757 artillery strikes.

He said the attacks targeted Houthi positions, troop concentrations, fortifications and military equipment, “neutralizing” 201 Houthi fighters and field commanders and destroying or disabling 121 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

Al-Nuzaili said forces on the southern and southwestern fronts had been repositioned following assessments of threats and operational priorities, with the aim of lifting the siege of Taiz and protecting civilians.

Troops supported by the Popular Resistance also continued operations in Marib, Jawf and Taiz provinces, he said.

He added that the armed forces remained united and would pursue the objectives of Operation Dawn of Yemen while adhering to international humanitarian law and taking precautions to protect civilians.

The Southern Armed Forces separately pledged to continue their campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis until the group was defeated and state institutions were restored.